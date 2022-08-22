North Yorkshire Moors Railway celebrates return of Sir Nigel Gresley with exclusive journeys

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Nigel Gresley returns to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Tickets can now be purchased for a pre-booked journey hauled by iconic locomotive, No. 4498 Sir Nigel Gresley.

Passengers will also get to travel in authentic teak carriages, restored by the LNER Coach Association (LNERCA).

As part of the ticket, each fare-paying passenger will receive a limited-edition gift bag featuring a Sir Nigel Gresley enamel badge, NYMR Guidebook and pen as well as some delicious local Lottie Shaw biscuits.

On arrival at Pickering, visitors will have 15 minutes to take photographs of the iconic locomotive.

For passengers wanting to make their experience extra special, a limited number of tickets will be available on the day to visit the locomotive footplate via the unique corridor tender – originally used for footplate crews to change shifts without the need to stop.

Nigel Wilson, Chairman of the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust which owns No. 4498 said: “We are delighted to be visiting the NYMR this autumn and hope passengers will enjoy the exclusive experience of travelling behind the only operational class A4 ‘pacific’."

Chris Price, CEO of the railway, said: “We’ve been so excited to announce this not-to-be-missed experience to witness and enjoy such an iconic piece of railway history.

"The whole NYMR team is incredibly proud to be able to facilitate this journey and can’t wait to welcome passengers along to the event marking 85 years since the locomotive originally entered service in November 1937.”

Tickets for the experience are available on October 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 October departing from Grosmont to Pickering at 9.3 am, 12.30pm and 3.30pm and cost £51 (return) for adults and free for children.

For a more exclusive experience, you can buy a compartment ticket for up to a maximum of six people for £204.

Built at Doncaster works, No. 4498 Sir Nigel Gresley entered service in 1937 following a naming ceremony at Marylebone station on November 26.