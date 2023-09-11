News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Moors Railway CEO Chris Price leaves after eight years to take on new role

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s (NYMR) CEO, Chris Price, is to leave the heritage railway after eight years, to take up a new role in Dorset.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:22 BST
Chris Price is leaving North Yorkshire Moors Railway after eight years.

Since joining the team in 2015, Chris has navigated the railway through many changes and milestones - through the uncertainty of Covid-19, securing £4.6m from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) as part of its £9.2m Sustainability Project, NYMR's Yorkshire's Magnificent Journey Appeal.

Earlier this year, Chris welcomed King Charles III on his first public appointment as Monarch and played a key part in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the heritage railway.

Over the years, Chris has shown immense support and dedication, with a commitment to the role which has contributed to the bright future of the railway.

Chris Price said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be part of such a fantastic team of dedicated volunteers and staff.

"My time at the NYMR has been full of fun and hard work, but it has always paid off.

"Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the NYMR this year has been incredibly rewarding and exciting and I know that the future of the railway will continue to be bright.

"I hope to have made a positive contribution to the railway and have had a lasting impact that means generations to come can enjoy the fantastic attraction that we know and love.”

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway would like to wish Chris all the best in his new role as Director at the Tank Museum, Bovington.

