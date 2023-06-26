North Yorkshire Moors Railway creates 'Big 50' bucket list as part of 50th anniversary

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has put together 'the ultimate heritage railway bucket list' for families to tackle this summer.

The railway has created a ‘Big 50’ bucket list of things to do, see and explore during a trip to the iconic attraction.

Among the 50 items on the checklist are activities like:

- Visit Hogsmeade aka Goathland station, which doubled as the train stop for Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

- take the train to enjoy fish and chips in Whitby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- have a chat with one of the NYMR volunteers - some of have been at the attraction since the start in 1973

Become a Top Fan and earn your own badge by completing 10 out of 50 of the bucket list items, or a Super Fan by completing all 50.

The Big 50 booklet can be collected from any NYMR booking office, and taken to a station shop once completed to claim a Top Fan or Super Fan badge.

The NYMR is encouraging people to keep their eyes peeled for an online competition featuring a one off super-fan prize as well as runner up prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bucket list of 50 items aims to encourage visitors to make the most of their journey, and explore the whole of the railway with the new 2023 ticket for £45.

With this ticket, buy one day and get 12 months free from the date of your first visit, at no extra cost to you.