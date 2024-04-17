North Yorkshire Moors Railway Diesel Gala is back - here's a rundown of what's happening

55009 at Ellerbeck, near Goathland, in 1983.picture: John Hunt.

Alongside the announcement of the return of this popular event, the NYMR has confirmed the gala’s first guest locomotive, Deltic No. 55009 Alycidon, courtesy of the Deltic Preservation Society (DPS).

During this visit, No. 55009 is painted and numbered in the guise of long-scrapped Deltic No. 55013 The Black Watch.

​The locomotive was originally introduced to traffic in 1961 and named Alycidon, maintaining the racehorse tradition of the LNER by commemorating the winner of the 1949 Ascot Gold Cup.

The locomotive ended BR service in 1982, and after being purchased by the DPS, underwent a major overhaul, visiting the NYMR for the first time in the very same year.

​The NYMR will also be welcoming No. 45108 and D9537 as guest locomotives, both courtesy of the East Lancashire Railway.

No. 45108 was built in 1961 and is a brilliant example of the Class 45 diesel engines in bright British Railways Blue livery.

D9537 ‘Eric’ was built in 1965 at the British Railway’s Swindon Works.

​The Diesel Gala will feature a jam-packed timetable including evening running, featuring three guest locomotives.

Many services will also be offering a selection of beers and ciders served from the on-board buffet bars.

​As well as visiting locomotives, the NYMR home fleet of diesel workhorses will be on the timetable of services, including No. 37264 and D7628 Sybilla.

​There will also be a selection of traders including Rail Riders, Transport Past Times, and Pywell Models.

​Paul Middleton, Director of Mechanical Engineering, said: “We’ve got some great locomotives lined up for this event, and alongside our home fleet we’ve got more visiting locos for you to ride behind including The Black Watch which we’re really excited to welcome.

"It’s something a little bit different, and we can’t wait to bring back our popular Diesel Gala for another year.”

​Day Tickets for the railway are £49.50 for adults, with a 12-month Annual Pass of free return visits included; kids (aged 0-15) also go free.