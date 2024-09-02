North Yorkshire Moors Railway 'disappointed' as train withdrawn from annual gala

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced that No. 4079 'Pendennis Castle' will no longer be attending the Annual Steam Gala as a guest locomotive.

A spokesperson from Didcot Railway Centre said: “During the summer operation here at Didcot, we have noticed some issues with possible boiler water carry over into the cylinders of Great Western Society owned steam locomotive 4079, Pendennis Castle.

"These issues were kept under strict observation, pending the end of the August operating season at Didcot after which work could then be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Having completed some initial investigative work into what the issues may be, a number of concerns have been highlighted.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway confirms withdrawal of No. 4079 Pendennis Castle from Annual Steam Gala.

"Due to the nature of the investigations and work needed, the society has sadly taken the decision to withdraw the engine from service on a temporary basis.

"This unfortunately means Pendennis will not now be available to operate at Didcot or go on hire to other preserved railways until these assessments and work has been completed.

“We know that this will be a disappointment to those who were expecting to see the engine operate in the near future, but we do need to prioritise the maintenance of this important historic engine for use and enjoyment for many years to come."

But a replacement could soon be on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Laura Strangeway, CEO of North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said: “We're obviously really disappointed but sympathise with Didcot Railway Centre - unfortunately, these things happen.

"We are actively looking for a standout replacement and will keep people informed of the updated line-up.

"We are still extremely excited for the upcoming Annual Steam Gala from September 26 to 29, and can’t wait to welcome the rest of the guest locomotives, joining our home-fleet."

NYMR says it remains committed to delivering “an exceptional experience” for all visitors to the Annual Steam Gala and Beer Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Updates on the new guest locomotive and the final line-up for the event will be shared in due course.

Visit the North Yorkshire Moors Railway website at www.nymr.co.uk/annual-steam-gala for more information about services and updates as well as the fare prices during the gala.