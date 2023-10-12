North Yorkshire Moors Railway illuminated trains running again - how to get tickets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trains departs from Pickering Station every evening from October 27 to November 5 and then from November 10 to 12 at 6pm and 7.45pm.

Tickets for the popular immersive audio and visual experience are £25 per person, and include an hour-long illuminated experience between Pickering and Levisham station.

When passengers arrive, they are given a flashing wristband which synchronises with the on board lightshow and music which will have you singing and dancing in your seats.

The train of lights that will be operating on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham.

If that’s not enough, the entertainment by the NYMR’s onboard compere, TV’s Voice Over Man, will ensure you’re in the mood to party from the moment you enter the platform, spot the train and then climb on board.