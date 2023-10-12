News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'

North Yorkshire Moors Railway illuminated trains running again - how to get tickets

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR)’s ever-popular Light Spectacular event is running once more, with 17,000 LED lights illuminating steam trains on the line.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Trains departs from Pickering Station every evening from October 27 to November 5 and then from November 10 to 12 at 6pm and 7.45pm.

Tickets for the popular immersive audio and visual experience are £25 per person, and include an hour-long illuminated experience between Pickering and Levisham station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When passengers arrive, they are given a flashing wristband which synchronises with the on board lightshow and music which will have you singing and dancing in your seats.

The train of lights that will be operating on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham.The train of lights that will be operating on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham.
The train of lights that will be operating on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham.
Most Popular

If that’s not enough, the entertainment by the NYMR’s onboard compere, TV’s Voice Over Man, will ensure you’re in the mood to party from the moment you enter the platform, spot the train and then climb on board.

Book your tickets via the NYMR Customer Service Team: [email protected] with specially discounted rates for groups of 20 people or more also available.

Related topics:North Yorkshire Moors RailwayTrainsTickets