North Yorkshire Moors Railway launches appeal to return historic locomotive The Green Knight to steam

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is calling on railway enthusiasts and supporters to help bring a piece of history back to life

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved locomotive, The Green Knight (No. 75029), has been out of service since 2015 due to a significant crack in its firebox.

Now, as part of the railway’s 200th anniversary year, NYMR has launched an ambitious fundraising campaign to raise at least £200,000 towards the £400,000 needed to complete the restoration and ensure future generations can enjoy the magic of steam travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul ‘Piglet’ Middleton, Director of Mechanical Engineering at NYMR, said: “The Green Knight is an essential locomotive for us.

The Green Knight.

"It’s a true workhorse, capable of a wide range of haulage tasks, including running on the mainline to Whitby.

"With some of our other locomotives set for full overhauls in the coming years, getting No. 75029 back in steam is more crucial than ever.

"We need the support of our community to make this happen.”

The restoration work will involve the manufacture of a brand-new copper firebox for the boiler, which it is hoped will last for another 60 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £200,000 raised will make a crucial milestone in the restoration.

This is just over half the amount anticipated as being needed for the boiler work and hitting this milestone will enable work to commence.

To help achieve this goal, NYMR has introduced The Round Table Club, a group for supporters who have donated, with the funds raised going directly towards the restoration efforts.

Every member of The Round Table Club will receive a minimum of four exclusive updates throughout the year and be the first invited to The Green Knight events and activities. Here are some of the ways supporters can join:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- £30 - Round Table Club Membership - Become a member of this special new community.

- £100 – Knight Repair– Sponsor one of the 1,600 boiler stays needed to get work on the boiler underway.

- £2,000 – Name on a Knight– Take your unique place in history with the chance to be one of only 10 people to hand write your name under the running boards.

The restoration project is an exciting part of NYMR’s commitment to preserving railway heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small team of staff, volunteers, and apprentices will have the opportunity to work on the engine - part of the railway’s commitment to ensuring that there is a future generation of heritage engineers able to keep the fleet operating for decades to come.

As part of the fundraising campaign to restore the heritage locomotive The Green Knight, the NYMR is calling on the public to share their memories of the iconic engine.

Were you a former driver or fireman, or did you witness the unforgettable sight of The Green Knight carrying the Olympic Torch?

Perhaps you have fond memories of family holidays in the North York Moors, watching the locomotive steam by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To share your stories, photos, or videos, email them to [email protected] or share them on social media using #RestoreTheGreenKnight.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/thegreenknight to find out more about the restoration of The Green Knight and to make a donation.