North Yorkshire Moors Railway launches fundraising appeal to save Goathland Station’s Bridge 27a

Goathland Station from Bridge 27A - Image: Mike Braham

​Goathland Station, known as the filming location of Hogsmeade Station in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is accessed using Bridge 27A, built in 1935 in its current form.

Due to weather conditions and time, the steel girders that give strength to the structure of the bridge have been negatively impacted, making it unsafe for vehicles to cross.

​Donations will allow the necessary repair work to commence on Bridge 27A.

Bridge 27A from Embankment - Image: Mike Braham

When completed, the reparation will once again allow visitors and volunteers to be able to safely access the station and experience the magic of Goathland Station.

It also means the NYMR’s popular educational school visits can continue - last year the heritage railway attraction welcomed over 1,000 school children to learn about the importance of the railway.

​Tim Bruce, Director of Civil Engineering at the NYMR, said, “Our bridges are absolutely crucial for an operating railway.

"Some of our bridges are over 150 years old and, despite regular maintenance work to care for them and prolong their lives, the metalwork is starting to show its age.

Bridge 27A Deteriorated Structure - Image: Mike Braham

"The campaign to repair Goathland’s Bridge 27a is essential to ensure that future generations will be able to access Goathland Station for many years to come.

"Donating just £10 gets us closer to our goal to rebuild the bridge, meaning we can reopen our magical station to the world.”