North Yorkshire Moors Railway launches Sponsor a Seat campaign

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has unveiled a new fundraising initiative – the Sponsor a Seat campaign - inviting supporters to become a part of living railway history while directly helping to fund the preservation of Britain’s heritage carriages.

Through this new scheme, individuals can sponsor a seat in one of NYMR’s iconic Mark 1 carriages - ex-British Railways coaches that continue to play a vital role in the railway’s daily services.

All proceeds will directly support vital conservation efforts in the railway’s Carriage and Wagon Works, whether historic British Railways coaches are restored, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques to ensure they continue to transport visitors through the North York Moors for generations to come.

Kerry Carruthers, Head of Engagement at NYMR, said: “This is more than just a plaque - it’s an opportunity for our passengers and supporters to forge a personal connection with our heritage, support essential restoration work, and leave a lasting mark on the railway they love.

"Every sponsored seat helps us secure the future of these magnificent carriages, and we are incredibly grateful for the support.”

The Sponsor a Seat scheme offers a way to honour a loved one, commemorate a special memory, or simply show appreciation for the magic of the NYMR.

Sponsorship starts from just £300 per year, with sponsors receiving a custom-made brass plaque mounted on the back of a wooden seat, a commemorative certificate, and a photo of their plaque once installed.

Seats are available in three of NYMR’s accessible carriages - numbers 4597, 5001, and 3805 - each with decades of rich history behind them.

While specific seating preferences (such as window or aisle) cannot be guaranteed, the NYMR team will do their best to accommodate requests.

For those wishing to make an even greater impact, multiple-seat sponsorships and bespoke packages are also available.

Visit https://www.nymr.co.uk/sponsoraseat to find out more.