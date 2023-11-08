North Yorkshire Moors Railway lights spectacular back for final weekend
Visitors to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway are reminded that the The Light Spectacular is back for one final weekend this year, from November 10 to 12.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT- 1 min read
Don't miss out on the immersive experience pulled by steam train, which departs Pickering at 6pm and 7.45pm, running to Levisham and back.
When passengers arrive, they are given a flashing wristband which synchronises with the on board lightshow and music.
Tickets for the journey adorned with 17,000 LEDs are available now.
Visit nymr.co.uk/light-spectacular to book your seats.