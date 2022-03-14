Tickets are now on sale for the end-to-end service, running between Pickering and Whitby with reserved seats for your entire journey.

This year, passengers can hop on board and experience 24 miles of glorious heritage railway, enjoying the breathtaking scenery of the North York Moors National Park, including Goathland railway station, known to millions as the filming location for the iconic Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and home to police TV series Heartbeat.

During your visit there are three unique tea rooms in beautiful locations across the railway to explore, the quaint North Yorkshire Moors Railway souvenir shop, Peter’s Railway Young Engineers Centre on Platform 2 at Pickering, the Goathland Station Shop which features popular Harry Potter gifts, and a host of railway memorabilia at the Grosmont Shed Shop.

Steam train on the picturesque North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate or advanced photographer, there are lessons to be learned and scenes to capture during one-day photography workshops led by professional photographer, John Potter, that run on select dates from June to October 2022.

Ensuring suitability for all skill sets and experience levels, the workshops are £195 per person - which includes light refreshments and tickets to travel on the railway, visiting key milestones and locations such as Pickering Station and Goathland Station whilst photographing trains, stations, people and landscapes along the railway.

Behind the Scenes

Passengers waiting to board a steam train.

At Grosmont you can also visit the NYMR’s Motive Power Department where they restore and maintain the historic locomotives.

You’ll find out all about what it takes to maintain the railway's fleet of steam locomotives and locomotives currently undergoing restoration.

During the tour, there's ample opportunity to take photos of the locomotives and the work being done.

While visiting, every penny spent on tickets, tea, cake and memorabilia means you’ll be directly contributing to the running of the heritage railway.

All proceeds from NYMR ticket sales, cafes and shops go back into necessary funding towards providing memorable experiences for visitors, fulfilment for volunteers and staff of the heritage railwayand to ensure all charitable aims are being delivered.