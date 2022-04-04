North Yorkshire Moors Railway opens for 2022 season - here are some of the events lined up

Steam train on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham Photography & the NYMR.

New for 2022, the NYMR has launched a host of suggested itineraries to help visitors plan their journeys and make the most of their experience taking in all there is to offer along the line.

Throughout the year there will also be a number of exciting events taking place including:

Annual Steam Gala (September 22-25) - a chance to experience a range of iconic steam locomotives, along with traction engines and the much-loved annual beer festival.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway is now up and running for 2022. picture: Charlotte Graham Photography & the NYMR.

Light Spectacular (October 22-30) - enjoy an hour-long illuminated journey from Pickering to Levisham Station, with carriages adorned with 17,000 LEDs.

A one-of-a-kind highly visual and audio-based event.

Santa Specials (selected dates during December) - the ultimate family festive adventure on board the Santa Express and the chance to meet and greet Santa and his elves in a truly unique setting.

Prices for the attraction start from £20.50 for children and £41 for adults and £84 for a family for full line return tickets, with reserved seats, on the Seaside Special from Pickering or Yorkshire Express from Whitby.

Hop on board and enjoy 24 miles of breathtaking scenery of the North York Moors National Park.

Every penny spent on NYMR tickets, tea, cake and memorabilia goes back into necessary funding towards providing memorable experiences for visitors, fulfilment for volunteers and staff of the heritage railway to ensure all charitable aims are being delivered, meaning customers are contributing directly to the running of the heritage railway as a dedicated charity.