North Yorkshire Moors Railway partners with Steam Railway magazine for Just The Ticket video mini-series

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway will feature in a series of podcasts

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has partnered with popular heritage railway magazine, Steam Railway, to create ’Just The Ticket’, a series of themed videos to launch alongside this summer’s ‘Love Your Railway’ campaign.

The six videos, covering each of the Love Your Railway’s weekly themes - History, Conservation, Partnerships, Family, Volunteers and Education - will be hosted by Steam Railway Magazine, and feature guest contributions from heritage railways across the UK.

Chris Gilson, Steam Railway Editor, commented: “We’re really pleased to be helping our friends at the NYMR and working with lots of other heritage lines for these Just The Ticket videos.

NYMR features in the "Love Your Railway" campaign

“It’s not only a lot of fun hearing about what goes on behind the scenes at our preserved lines, but also what motivates those who work on them.

“I’d love to hear from anyone else who wants to take part – there’s always room! Our volunteers are the lifeblood of our railways, and celebrating what they do is a message we need to get over.”

Following the enormous success in 2021, the second annual ‘Love Your Railway’ campaign will bring together organisations from as far afield as Scotland, Snowdonia, Leighton Buzzard and the Lake District* to shine a spotlight on heritage railway organisations and the important work they do with regards to conservation, education and research.

Luke Hudman, NYMR’s Marketing Manager, explains “It’s great to have Steam Railway Magazine on board for this year’s Love your Railway campaign. This new video mini-series is a great opportunity to highlight some of the outstanding and often unsung contributions that are made within the heritage railway sector.

"We’re really looking forward to hearing some of the stories and introducing you to the people behind the achievements which span the past 70 years of heritage preservation.

"If you are taking part in the Love Your Railway campaign, please get in touch with Chris.”