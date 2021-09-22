North Yorkshire Moors Railway passenger train and locomotive in collision at Grosmont, near Whitby

Grosmont, near Whitby.

All passengers were taken off the stationary train and transported back to Whitby, with no serious injuries reported.

The accidents is currently being investigated by the Rail Accident Investigation Board (RAIB).

This weekend’s Annual Steam Gala will go ahead as planned, from September 23 to 26, and the railway has announced that locomotive No. 60163 Tornado has already arrived from Crewe Heritage Centre.

Laura Strangeway, the railway’s Head of Business Development, said: “I am immensely proud of the team here at the railway – with passenger safety paramount, the situation was managed carefully and as quickly as possible.

“While there were no serious injuries to passengers, the carriages involved in the incident are now out of operation while the investigation is ongoing.

“This has impacted the railway’s services, and so we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Pullman services between Septembe 23 and 26.

"Those passengers booked to travel on a Pullman service will be contacted or emailed and bookings will either be transferred to another date or refunded.”