Royal train pictured at Eller Beck. picture: Maurice Burns

A free national festival celebrating history and culture, Heritage Open Days will take place from September 8 to 17, featuring exclusive events and opportunities not usually available to public access and experience at the NYMR including:

History of Railway Photography Talk - September 13

A one hour presentation and Q&A session with renowned railway historian Ron Pickering.

History Through Time Talk - September 11

An hour long presentation and Q&A presentation on the History of the NYMR, exploring the development of the original Whitby to Pickering line.

Motive Power Department Walking Tours – September 9 and 10

Enjoy a behind the scenes tour of the locomotive sheds in Grosmont, the restoration workshop to see the locomotives currently being overhauled.

Then proceed into the boiler shop where you will be able to see the on-going work taking place.

Carriage Stable Walking Tours - September 8, 15 and 16

Take a 40 minute tour of the new Trout Farm Carriage Care Facility in Pickering.

From carrying out routine maintenance, to servicing and inspections, see how this new £4 million facility enables us to care for our heritage carriages.

Signalling Challenge - September 9 and 16

Take on a design challenge against the clock as a group to build your own working model of a fixed signal.

Learn about Railway Bobbies, the original method of communication, fixed signals, and the role of the Signaller.

Examine communication and safety artefacts from the museum collection.

Then families can plan and build a model with the materials provided and devise their own method of communicating with engine drivers.

Just the Ticket - September 9, 10, 16 and 17

An interactive station trail suitable for families with children up to 15 years old.

Find the stop, solve the puzzle and learn interesting facts, collect a letter and reveal the anagram.

All resources are provided, and will take approximately 45 minutes.