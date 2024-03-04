North Yorkshire Moors Railway reveal season opening and events calendar for 2024

After the huge success of last year’s 50th Anniversary, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced its highly-anticipated season opening for 2024 and is asking visitors for continued support to help keep the magic of the heritage railway alive.

From Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, November 3, the award-winning heritage attraction and registered charity will once again be full steam ahead with tickets available from Wednesday, March 13 for its 2024 season.

Adult all line day tickets are £49.50, and are automatically converted to a 12-month Annual Pass boosting the charity’s Gift Aid income, and due to popular demand, the NYMR is continuing its Kids Go Free (aged 0-15) campaign, making the railway more accessible.

Alongside its daily services, the railway has a jam-packed calendar of events to look forward to as well as the launch of an exciting new film trail this summer.

During the Easter holidays families can become a Railway Explorer by travelling along the heritage line and learn all about the NYMR’s conservation work and wildlife.

Visitors can get involved in nature themed crafts, trails, and activities, listen to wild adventure stories, plant wildflower seeds, and grow their own landscapes.

Take a guided walk led by the Lineside Conservation team to discover the secrets of the moors. The new exhibition Lineside Legends launches Saturday, March 23 at Goathland Station.

This year also marks the 90th anniversary of home-fleet locomotive SR No. 926 “Repton”, and LMS 'Black 5' No. 44806 returns after a major overhaul, transporting visitors to Whitby for the first time in preservation.

Shorter Journeys tickets will be also available during the 2024 season, offering day return travel at a fixed fare price. To travel to one station (e.g. Pickering – Levisham) it is £13.50 per adult and to travel two stations (e.g. Whitby – Goathland) tickets are £27.00 per adult.

The Kids Go Free incentive applies to all shorter journeys too for children (0-15).

Laura Strangeway, Acting CEO at the NYMR, said: “Last year marked a huge milestone for the NYMR, celebrating 50 years of our much-loved heritage railway.

"This year, we have an exciting line up starting with our season opening and a special Easter family experience, as well as huge anniversary milestones for some of our home-fleet engines.

“In addition to the return of some much-anticipated events, we’re also working hard behind the scenes to put together a brand new ‘Lights, Camera, Traction’ film trail at the NYMR highlighting some of the incredible blockbuster films and TV series that have been filmed here. So watch this space.

“We are so grateful to each and every member of staff and our volunteers who continue to spread the knowledge and magic of our heritage railway line to all of our visitors.

"As a charity we rely on the income and donations from our visitors to keep the NYMR steaming ahead and this year is no different. We can’t wait to once again welcome visitors to our living museum.”

Dates for your diary: line-up of NYMR events for 2024:

Easter Holidays - 23 March-7 April

Spring Moorlander - 23 March-26 May

Diesel Gala - 14-16 June

Afternoon Tea - 11-13 June

Launch of the Lights, Camera, Traction film trail - Summer 2024

Summer Moorlander - 30 May-28 July

Yorkshire Day Pullman - 1-4 August

Annual Steam Gala - 26-29 September

Autumn Moorlander - 29 August-3 November

Through the Decades - 12 & 13 October

Santa Specials - 30 Nov, 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21-24 Dec