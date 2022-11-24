Tickets for this fantastic festive outing are now on sale, with Christmas services running on December 3, 4, 10 and 11, and from December 17 to 24 inclusive.

This hour-long experience from either Pickering or Grosmont Station sees Mr Claus and his jolly helpers pass through the heritage carriages, giving children a chance to meet the man himself, with a special gift for all children onboard.

The NYMR has also announced the mouth-watering menus for its popular Christmas Moorlander Lunches and Christmas Buffet, an unforgettable dining experience on select dates throughout December through the North York Moors National Park.

Santa Special is coming to the North York Moors Railway. picture: Martin Tyson.

Departing from Grosmont station at midday, the Christmas Moorlander menu is served on an eclectic mix of heritage carriages, each decked out with festive decorations.

The Christmas Buffet Lunch is available for private parties of up to 18 guests who charter the opulent Great Western Saloon carriage.

New for 2022, there’s also a handful of Short Winter Breaks available to book this Christmas for a three-night stay on the NYMR’s Camping Coach at Goathland Station which include tickets for the Santa Special services.

Luke Hudman, Marketing Manager at the NYMR said: “We’re all gearing up for Christmas and completing all the necessary planning and arrangements for another festive season of steam.

