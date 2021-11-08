North Yorkshire Moors Railway Santa Specials tickets on sale - here's how to get them

Tickets for the attractions popular Santa Specials are now on sale for families looking for a festive outing.

For £26 per person, you can join Santa and his elves by hopping on board from either Pickering or Grosmont Station on selected dates during December, to enjoy an enchanting one-hour journey on the railway.

Tickets include a meet and greet with Santa Claus while on board as well as a special Christmas present and NYMR backpack for each child on board the Santa Express.

The Moorlander in snow on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

During your visit to the NYMR, you can check out its gift shop for Christmas presents for your nearest and dearest who are railway enthusiasts.

As well as surprising your loved ones with a gift, you’ll also be making a valid contribution to the running of the heritage railway - all funds go directly to the charity to help it keep steaming through the winter into the 2022 season.

Click here to book Santa Special tickets.

Age of children will need to be provided at the time of the booking.

Children under 12 months can travel on the service free of charge however a seat or a gift will not be provided.

If you would like to provide your own present, Santa will be happy to hand this out.

Departure dates & times

Santa Specials will depart from Pickering Station on December 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19 and from 20 to 24 at 9.35am, 11.10am, 1.55pm and 3.30pm.