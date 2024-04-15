North Yorkshire Moors Railway says 185 people have already backed Building Bridges campaign
The fundraising total from the public appeal for the Building Bridges campaign – backed by the Whitby Gazette and the Scarborough News - is currently £5,440.A railway spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to the 185 people who have recently supported this appeal and helped us begin this essential work.
“The scaffolding is now in situ and the crane will be arriving shortly to lift the new steelwork into place.
“We are further calling out to anyone who might be able to give, to donate a few pounds to secure the bridge reopening as soon as possible.”
Visit https://www.nymr.co.uk/bridge27a if you’d like to get involved.
Two milestones were reached on April 10 - the working scaffold platform was completed and the new steel cross-girders were delivered to site.
Work is now ongoing to drill the existing main girders to receive the new steelwork.
Lifting is planned to start when the crane arrives.