North Yorkshire Moors Railway scheme will see more than 300 trees planted on landfill site

Pictured, from left: Kerry Fieldhouse, Lineside Conservation Officer, NYMR; Andrew Scott, vice chair, NYMR; and Ian Jakulis, Operations Leader – North/East Yorkshire & Humber, TCV.

In partnership with The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) and Treemendous, the NYMR's scheme will see more than 300 trees planted in a landfill site that is gradually being transformed into a nature reserve with public access.

Using six native broadleaf species - Silver Birch, Oak, Beech, Rowan, Field Maple and Hornbeam - the planting forms part of the Harewood Whin reclamation project, to turn the site into a green public space with benefits for people, wildlife and the environment as a whole.

This initial trial forms part of a wider tree planting initiative through which, as sole project funder, the NYMR has helped secure and establish a vital 30-year commitment by a landowner to maintain the site as woodland.

The partnership paves the way for securing land and match funding for future tree planting plans, including a lead which could be developed into schemes that would see over 5,000 trees planted this coming winter season alone.

The publicly accessible area, which borders a footpath/cycle track, is part of a larger “wildlife corridor” that stretches west from the outskirts of York into the countryside of North Yorkshire and offers wildlife a haven of relatively quiet/undisturbed green space.

Kerry Fieldhouse, Lineside Conservation Officer at the NYMR commented: “We are really pleased to be able to support TCV with this tree planting initiative which establishes woodland copses that will help connect habitats benefiting both the local community and wildlife.

“We are working hard to conserve biodiversity along our lineside and initiatives like this help us to extend our reach and support a local project like this.”

John Preston, Business Development Manager at The Conservation Volunteers added: “Woodlands are integral to the settings of heritage railways, and this investment in tree planting in the catchment area of the NYMR recognises that all businesses and everyone has a responsibility for the natural world”.

As part of the Yorkshire’s Magnificent Journey appeal, funded by Heritage Lottery Fund, the NYMR lineside ecology work and outreach programme is part of a long-term programme to conserve biodiversity along the lineside and engage with local organisations and communities as part of the NYMR charitable aims.