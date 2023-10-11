People enjoying the revelry at Through the Decades.

With a full line-up across the weekend of October 14 and 15, each era will come to life at Pickering, Levisham, Grosmont and Goathland Stations to transport people to a different decade, with cultural touchstones along the way.

The Welcome Party on Friday October 13 from 6pm to 10pm at The Sidings Inn will be hosted by compere Ricky Hunter, for an evening of music through the decades starting with the 1940s and finishing with the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will feature Kitty LaMare, Ricky Hunter, Blade Runner, and Robert Schmuck Trio and is free entry for NYMR travel ticket holders, or £5 per adult on the door.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Bus bar.

Head back to the 1940s at Pickering to pay homage to the decade when the four major rail operators were amalgamated into British Railways, along with trade stands including Raven Madd Boutique and A Sticky Situation, a Whitby-based company producing jams and chutneys.

There are also period vehicle displays to marvel at.

Join Ricky Hunter and Kitty LaMare for their live sets to jive along to.

Stop off at rural Levisham Station and be transported to the 1950s with an agricultural engine display and vintage tractors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grab a ticket to ride to Goathland and feel the vibrant energy and spirit of the 1960s, with live music on Saturday from Henry Bird, and on Sunday with Ross McWhirter.

Enjoy a display of 60s classic vehicles, children’s activities, live music, and a selection of ales available from the tea room.

There will also be a family station trail and opportunity to see the temporary Pirate Radio Exhibition.

Then, dust off your bell bottoms at Grosmont Station as you groove through the disco era of the 1970s, with live music on Saturday and Sunday including performances by Rock and Roll Gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be the chance to see vintage vehicle displays including a Rolls Royce Shadow, MG Midget and Triumph Stag.