North Yorkshire Moors Railway stations to turn red, white and blue to celebrate Queen's platinum jubilee

Visit the station tea rooms for a Jubilee treat with commemorative Crown biscuits, cakes, or for a right royal treat a sparkling cream tea from Pickering Station for you to enjoy onboard for your journey.
Goathland and Grosmont tea rooms also have a Jubilee Cream Tea Sundae, made with clotted cream ice cream and fresh strawberries.
Explore 24 miles of the heritage line to Whitby or Hop-on board the Moors Explorer services and visit some of the period stations along the line.
Visit nymr.co.uk to book your tickets.