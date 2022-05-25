North Yorkshire Moors Railway stations to turn red, white and blue to celebrate Queen's platinum jubilee

Visit the station tea rooms for a Jubilee treat with commemorative Crown biscuits, cakes, or for a right royal treat a sparkling cream tea from Pickering Station for you to enjoy onboard for your journey.

Goathland and Grosmont tea rooms also have a Jubilee Cream Tea Sundae, made with clotted cream ice cream and fresh strawberries.

Explore 24 miles of the heritage line to Whitby or Hop-on board the Moors Explorer services and visit some of the period stations along the line.

Raising steam for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations this May half-term at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham.