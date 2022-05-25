North Yorkshire Moors Railway stations to turn red, white and blue to celebrate Queen's platinum jubilee

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) will join the rest of the country in celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, when all of its stations will be decorated with red, white and blue fit for a royal welcome across the long bank holiday weekend.

By Duncan Atkins
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 4:01 pm

Visit the station tea rooms for a Jubilee treat with commemorative Crown biscuits, cakes, or for a right royal treat a sparkling cream tea from Pickering Station for you to enjoy onboard for your journey.

Goathland and Grosmont tea rooms also have a Jubilee Cream Tea Sundae, made with clotted cream ice cream and fresh strawberries.

Explore 24 miles of the heritage line to Whitby or Hop-on board the Moors Explorer services and visit some of the period stations along the line.

Raising steam for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations this May half-term at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham.

Visit nymr.co.uk to book your tickets.

