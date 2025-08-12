North Yorkshire Moors Railway suspends steam services due to large wildfire
North Yorkshire Moors Railway has suspended steam services until further notice due to the large wildfire at Harwood Dale.
A spokesperson for the railway said: “This is to help reduce the risk of lineside fires and reduce pressure on the fire service.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.
"Our heritage diesel fleet will continue to run scheduled services.”
Seven fire crews were called to the blaze on the evening of Monday August 11 after reports were received of smoke in the area.
Harwood Dale is outside the railway’s route but within the North York Moors National Park.