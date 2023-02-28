North Yorkshire Moors Railway to feature in final set of stamps to feature silhouette of late Queen Elizabeth II

The railway’s Pickering Station is one of 12 locations featured in the set, with others including the Flying Scotsman in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and crossing the Ribblehead Viaduct.

A further four stamps presented in a miniature sheet show images of Flying Scotsman – part of the collection of the National Railway Museum in York – and London North Eastern Railway (LNER) poster artwork from the 1920s and 1930s.

David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at Royal Mail, said: “Flying Scotsman is a national treasure of engineering and design that conjures up the golden age of steam travel.

Special Stamps to mark the centenary of the Flying Scotsman - No. 60103 at Pickering Station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

"This remarkable locomotive epitomises the romance of rail travel and is loved all by people over the world.

"We are honoured to mark this landmark milestone with a set of Special Stamps.”

Flying Scotsman’s stamp issue will be the last to feature the silhouette of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

The silhouette has been in constant use on Special Stamps since 1968.

The only occasion on which the silhouette has not featured on a Special Stamp is when an actual image of The Queen was used in the design of the stamp.

The stamps are available to pre-order from February 28 at www.royalmail.com/flyingscotsman or by calling 03457 641641.

