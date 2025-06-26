North Yorkshire Moors Railway to host a summer of pixies and pirates

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced its latest family-friendly activities, A Summer of Pixies and Pirates, which will run across the school holidays.

Families can expect a magical summer full of fairy-tale fun and with children travelling for free, it’s bound to be a swashbuckling adventure.

Pixie Activities, July 19 to August 8

On Saturday July 19, children are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite pixie, with a chance to win a family ticket by tagging NYMR in a social media selfie.

Look out for pirates on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Free face painting will also be available at Pickering Station.

Throughout the weekend, enchanting entertainers and performers will bring the magic to life with surprise appearances and acts.

Visitors can enjoy outdoor games for the Pixie Olympics at Levisham Station, then share a positive note on the Wishing Tree at Grosmont Station.

On Mondays at Pickering Station and Thursdays at Goathland Station from 11am to 2pm, there will be craft workshops including pixie potions, wand making, and flower crowns.

A family selfie by the Repton.

On Sunday July 20, children can enjoy a theatre show, A Midsummer Night’s Mischief by Hoglets Theatre at Levisham Station.

Tickets are £8 per person for a 45-minute performance at 12.30pm, 1.45pm, and 3pm.

Pirate Fun, August 9 to August 31

Swashbuckling children can test their skills with Pirate Games at Levisham Station, then discover hidden gold with the Treasure Hunt around Grosmont Station.

On Saturday August, 9, pirate lovers are encouraged to visit dressed in their best buccaneering outfit, take a selfie, tag NYMR on social media and be in with a chance of a family ticket.

There will also be free face painting on the day at Pickering Station.

On Mondays at Pickering Station and Thursdays at Goathland Station, from 11am to 2pm, families can get creative by designing a pirate flag or decorating their very own pirate sword.

On Tuesday August 26, there will be a theatre performance, The Sleep Pirates by Hoglets Theatre, taking place at Pickering Station.

Tickets are £8 per person for a 45-minute performance at 12.30pm, 1.45pm, and 3pm.

The NYMR’s summer savings will run throughout the peak summer season, including July and August, when seven-day services will operate.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/summer to find out more and to book tickets.