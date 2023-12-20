News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Moors Railway to open in February half-term for first time - with special visitor

North Yorkshire Moors Railway has announced that it will be opening for the first time in February half term - with a special visiting locomotive.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:23 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:23 GMT
No 70000 Britannia, pictured at Goathland on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: John HuntNo 70000 Britannia, pictured at Goathland on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: John Hunt
No 70000 Britannia, pictured at Goathland on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: John Hunt

Discover the majesty of Britannia at the steam railway from February 10 to 18 when you can embark on a 36-mile return journey between Pickering and Grosmont behind the 95-ton express locomotive that had the honour of hauling the funeral train of King George VI from King’s Lynn in Norfolk to London during February 1952.

No. 70000 Britannia is usually seen hauling services on the mainline, but the railway said this was a rare opportunity to allow for a more leisurely paced experience of the locomotive on the heritage line.

Alongside seat-allocated tickets on board the locomotive, families can take part in a range of activities including a fun-packed interactive fairytale-themed show, for two to seven-year-olds, with Storycraft Theatre on February 13 in the cosy classroom at Pickering Station.

The ideal February half term outing, there will also be creative adventures on board with activity sheets and coloured pencils to let the imagination soar and gain inspiration from the journey.

Interactive signal box demonstrations are also on offer for families to experience the inner workings of a signalbox.

The crafty corner sessions encourage children to unleash their artistic side by creating masterpieces inspired by the golden age of steam locomotives from February 10 to 18, excluding February 13.

Laura Strangeway, Acting CEO of the railway, urged visitors not to miss the limited time only opportunity to witness “Britannia's majestic presence” at the NYMR.

“We’re so excited to open a little earlier next year, for these incredible special services featuring the iconic Britannia,” she said.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for enthusiasts but also a great way for families to spend a half term day out together, on board our heritage railway.”

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/britannia for more information and to book your tickets.

Tickets are £45 for adults, kids go free (aged 0-15), and member rates are available.

Return visits using an Unlimited Annual Pass are valid for these special services, they must be booked online with your unique code.

When paying the standard £45 rate (not member rate), you get 12 months free to hop on and off the standard bronze, silver and gold services.

