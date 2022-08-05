North Yorkshire Moors Railway to resume full services - and see how children can travel for free

Chris Price, General Manager at NYMR, said: “Working with our local stakeholders we took the decision last month to supplement our Steam Locomotive fleet with diesel engines assisting our trains, to minimise the risk of further fires.

“Now that we have finally had some rain, it’s great that we’re able to go back to our full steam service for the remainder of the summer holidays.”

As an added bonus for families enjoying fun-filled days out this Summer, the NYMR, has also announced that from Monday August 8 to Sunday September 4, kids can visit the award-winning attraction free of charge*.

Father and son enjoy the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham

They’ll have plenty to talk to their friends about back at school, after taking in 24 miles of scenery and following in the footsteps of Harry Potter - the railway is a popular filming location, including Goathland doubling for the iconic Hogsmeade Station from Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone.

As a not-for-profit charitable trust run by more than 900 volunteers, everyone that travels on the NYMR helps preserve one of the world's greatest heritage railway experiences for generations to come.

