North Yorkshire Moors Railway to run Santa Specials - this is when they are running

Santa and his team of elves will be returning for magical journeys aboard the Santa Express with the special services running the weekends of November 25 and 26 and December 2 and 3, 9 and 10, 16 and 17 and 23 and 24.

Visitors can climb on board and make some enchanting memories on this festive day out from either Pickering or Grosmont Station, and enjoy a Christmas experience to see Mr Claus and his jolly helpers pass through the carriages.

Those on board can also expect to meet the legendary man himself, with a special gift for all the children - providing they’ve managed to stay on the nice list.

Santa Special on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Santa’s Helpers will also be on the hour-long return journey for all the festive fun and games.

Tickets for this magical adventure aboard the Santa Express sell out quickly.