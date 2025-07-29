North Yorkshire Moors Railway to welcome ‘Inspiration’ - the Railway 200 exhibition train at Grosmont
Created in collaboration with the National Railway Museum, Inspiration brings to life 200 years of railway history while looking forward to the next 200.
The train – which you can see from Sunday October 5 to Tuesday October 7 – features four themed carriages, each designed to spark curiosity, celebrate innovation, and showcase the people and stories that make Britain's railways so special.
With its vibrant livery and immersive features, the Inspiration train offers a unique, family-friendly experience.
The exhibition is fully accessible, and visits are structured in 15-minute intervals to ensure every guest has time to enjoy each display.
The exhibition includes
Railway Firsts – Showcasing ground-breaking innovations in railway history
Wonderlab on Wheels – engaging hands-on activities to explore the science and engineering behind railways
Your Railway Future – Uncovering some of the more hidden roles in rail and encouraging people to consider a career in rail to shape the next 200 years
Laura Strangeway, CEO of the NYMR, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting Inspiration at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and be part of this nationwide celebration of such an important piece of our history.
"This exhibition looks back at how the railways shaped our society, but will also be a way to inspire new talent, spark imaginations, and connect communities.”
Visit www.nymr.co.uk/inspiration for more.
