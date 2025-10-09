North Yorkshire Moors Railway to welcome 'stunning replica' of railway pioneers Stephenson steam engine

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) will be welcoming replica steam locomotive, Locomotion No. 1, courtesy of Darlington Borough Council, this October and November.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is part of the nationwide celebration marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway in the UK.

The original engine, which was built for Stockton & Darlington Railway, was a remarkable milestone in passenger rail travel, and this stunning replica offers a rare opportunity to experience the spirit of 1825.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The engine was the work of father-and-son pioneers, George and Robert Stephenson.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) will be welcoming replica steam locomotive, Locomotion No. 1. picture: Graham Nicholas.

Visitors can step aboard for a journey that brings the early days of the railway to life.

The visiting replica was built in 1975 to celebrate the line’s 150th anniversary.

Families and rail enthusiasts can enjoy a return journey from Pickering Station to the New Bridge Crossing on October 25, 26, 28, 29 and November 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9, with services running from 10.10 am each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The journey lasts approximately 15 to 20 minutes and costs £10 per adult (16+) and £5 per child (3-15) with babies and toddlers (0-3) travelling free on a parent or guardian's lap.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) will be welcoming replica steam locomotive, Locomotion No. 1. photo: Mark Thompson

On selected dates, visitors can also ride behind the iconic No. 60103 Flying Scotsman with a seat-allocated return journey from Grosmont to Pickering.

Flying Scotsman, built in 1923 at Doncaster and numbered 60103, is one of the most iconic steam locomotives in the world and became the first UK locomotive to reach 100mph.

Visitors can pre-book seats for a return journey, with departures at 8.45am, 11.40am, or 3pm for approximately two hours 35 minutes of steam travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other non-seat-allocated services between Pickering, Grosmont and Whitby hauled by different locomotives will be running on these dates and visitors are welcome to board these services with a valid Flying Scotsman ticket.

Tickets for the journey start at £54.50 per person and with the donation fare, the NYMR can claim Gift Aid for every £1 donated to receive an extra 25p from HMRC which will go towards the ongoing preservation of the much-loved heritage railway.

Visitors that choose the donation fare will receive a £9 voucher to spend in the station shops or tearooms.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/events for more.