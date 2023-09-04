North Yorkshire Moors Railway trains lit up with 17,000 lights - see when spectacular family event is back

Tickets are now on sale for this steam train experience that departs from Pickering Station every evening from October 27 to November 5, and November 10 to 12, at 6pm and 7.45pm.

The hour-long, illuminated journey is an immersive audio and visual experience pulled by a steam train adorned with 17,000 LEDs, which will entertain the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £25 per person, and include an hour-long illuminated experience between Pickering and Levisham station.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The light spectacular is coming to the North York Moors Railway again this year. picture: Charlotte Graham.

When passengers arrive, they are given a flashing wristband which synchronises with the on board lightshow and music which will have you singing and dancing in your seats.

Entertainment by the NYMR’s onboard compere, TV’s Voice Over Man, will put you in a party mood.

Luke Hudman, Marketing Manager at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said: “It’s a fantastic event that has the wow factor and just makes everyone gasp and smile from the moment you see the train arrive at the platform - even the grown-ups!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s so impressive and seeing the faces of families light up is a highlight in our events calendar each year.

"It’s a great way to end our main running season and we’ve already had many asking about tickets, so I recommend you book yours early!”

In addition, the award-winning attraction that welcomes 300,000 visitors a year has also announced the return of some of its popular visitor events, including the 50th anniversary Steam Gala (September 21 to 24) and Santa Specials, which run on various dates throughout December.