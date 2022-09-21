Sir Nigel Gresley pictured at Grosmont station on the North York Moors Railway.

You can also now buy tickets on select October dates for a pre-booked special journey hauled by Sir Nigel Gresley - which in 1959, set the official post-war speed record for steam traction of 112 mph.

Sir Nigel will be joined by BR Standard 5 No. 73156 and No. 85 Taff Vale Railway Class 02 at the event.

Ride behind the guest locomotives and home fleet engines across the four days, with services calling at Pickering, Levisham, Newtondale Halt (by request), Goathland, Grosmont and Whitby stations.

Sir Nigel Gresley on the North York Moors Railway line.

Goathland station will also host a Steam Gala Beer Festival (Thursday September 22, 11.30am to 5.30pm & Fri September 23 to Sunday September 25, 11.30am to 11pm) offering real ales from local breweries.