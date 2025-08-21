North Yorkshire Moors Railway welcomes steam legend ‘Tornado’ for return services

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is thrilled to welcome the legendary Peppercorn Class A1 Pacific No. 60163 Tornado

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced that the legendary Peppercorn Class A1 Pacific No. 60163 Tornado, will be hauling services on the heritage line this September.

This powerhouse of British engineering will be in steam for a series of special ticketed services on September 4, 5, 11 and 12 2025.

Built from scratch and completed in 2008 by The A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, Tornado is the first new-build steam locomotive for the British mainline in over half a century.

It holds a special place in UK rail history as the only surviving member of the Peppercorn A1 class.

In 2017, it became the first steam engine in over 50 years to officially reach 100mph on British tracks.

A favourite with enthusiasts and film fans alike, having starred in Paddington 2, Tornado will offer passengers the unique opportunity to experience the power and grace of this modern marvel of steam.

Paul ‘Piglet’ Middleton, Director of Mechanical Engineering at NYMR, said: “Tornado is a true icon of heritage rail, and we’re incredibly proud to welcome it to the NYMR.

“It's a locomotive that has an incredible history with the vision, engineering, and dedication that brought it to life.

“Whether you’re a steam enthusiast or looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, this is a visit you won’t want to miss.

“Due to the prolonged hot weather and recent fires, we are doing everything we can to fully cooperate with emergency services, taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and passengers, which is always our priority.”

‘Tornado’ will operate exclusive return journeys from Pickering on September 4, 5, 11 and 12 with two round trips per day departing from 10:30 and 13:30 from Pickering.

These services are priced at £30 per adult (16+), and £15 per child (under 16), with babies and toddlers travelling for free.

Dogs are permitted on board for £3 per dog, and member prices are also available.

Tornado’s visit is part of Railway 200, a nationwide programme celebrating 200 years of railway history in the UK.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to reflect on how far rail travel has come, and to ride behind a locomotive that symbolises both tradition and innovation.

To book tickets to ride behind this giant of steam visit www.nymr.co.uk/tornado.