North Yorkshire Moors Railway's annual steam gala is full steam ahead as fire restrictions lifted

Taff Vale 85

Laura Strangeway, Director of Corporate Services and Deputy CEO at NYMR, said: “This summer has been a challenging one, with the dry weather sparking a number of lineside fires.

"The recent rain has reduced the fire risk sufficiently to allow us to bring steam back this week as part of a phased approach, guided by the North York Moors National Park.

“This also means that we can confirm that next month’s gala will live up to its billing and be a true celebration of steam locomotives.”

A line-up of over a dozen locomotives will make their appearance at the gala, which runs from September 22 to 25.

The BR Standard 5 No.73156, which will be visiting courtesy of the Great Central Railway in Loughborough, joins LNER A4 Sir Nigel Gresley No. 60007 and No. 85 Taff Vale Railway Class 02 on the guest locomotive list at the highly-anticipated event, where visitors can also experience:

the Annual Steam Gala Beer Festival at Goathland and Levisham stations, which will showcase a selection of real ales and ciders from breweries including Breworks at Pickering, Whitby Brewery, Helmsley Brewery and Yorkshire HeartPickering Station will host an array of trade stalls featuring railway memorabilia and model railwaysat Levisham Station there’ll be a demonstration shunting trains including Piglet’s Steam tram Lucie – there will also be a working display of vintage stationary enginesat Grosmont Station, visitors will be able to visit the engine shed and see some of the restoration projects currently taking place

Those looking to go all out during the celebrations can book their spot on a Pullman Dining Train from Grosmont with lunch services departing at 12.30pm on the Thursday and Sunday, and evening services on the Friday and Saturday departing at 7.15pm.

And look out for this year’s limited edition navy Steam Gala T-shirt, available to buy online or on the day.