North Yorkshire Open Studios - see which Scarborough area artists are taking part in 2025

More than 200 artists from North Yorkshire are inviting visitors for an exclusive look behind the scenes in one of the UK’s biggest open studios events of 2025.

For two consecutive weekends in June, artists and makers from across the area will be opening up the spaces where they create their work, in what will be around a 3,000 square-mile showcase of talent.

Organised by artist-run collective North Yorkshire Open Studios, the event will offer the public a chance to discover work by emerging and established artists in the region.

One exhibitor is Magick and Wylds (Anna Tennant), from Whitby, who creates textiles and mixed media.

Alison Spaven, Who Goes There?

A professional prop-maker, Anna’s first role was in the creature effects department of the Harry Potter films where she painted feathers for hippogriffs.

She has since tied corsets on the set of Downton Abbey, and weathered caps for Peaky Blinders.

Her art works usually begin with a walk in nature, where she feels able to let her imagination run free.

Garth Bayley, Project Manager at NYOS, said: “It’s an exciting opportunity to witness the creative process up close and to see first-hand the incredible wealth of artistic talent here in North Yorkshire, as well as to explore our beautiful countryside.”

Anna Tennant (Magick and Wylds). picture: Kate Cullen

SCARBOROUGH AREA ARTISTS

- Alison Spaven, textiles

9 Finkle St, Malton, YO17 7JD

- Boo Barwick-Ward, mixed media

Middle Farm House, Langton, Malton, YO17 9QL

- Christine Hughes, painting & drawing, sculpture

7 Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LP

- Gladstone Studio, painting & drawing

2-4 Gladstone Lane, Scarborough, YO12 7BP

- Jessica Shaw, Printmaking

Quarry Art Studio, Hagg Road, Kirkbymoorside, YO62 7JA

- Jo Naden, Sculpture

Holly Cottage Bull Piece Lane, Scagglethorpe, Malton, YO17 8DT

- Katie Braida, Ceramics

Unit 28 Manor Road Business Park, Manor Road, Scarborough, YO12 7RY

- Lisa Skelton, Textiles

Gallery 33, 33 Newborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NF

- Louise Bass, Painting & Drawing

Beeforth's Hive Esplanade, Scarborough, YO11 2BA

- Lucy Somper, Painting & Drawing

Gallery 33, 33 Newborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NF

- Matt Machouki, Ceramics

Beeforth’s Hive, Esplanade, Scarborough, YO11 2BA

- Pauline Brown, Painting & Drawing

The Moorside Room, 9 Church Street, Kirkbymoorside, YO62 7AZ

- Piers Edsall, Sculpture

Environmental art studio, unit 2, Pasture Lane units, Showfield Lane industrial estate, Malton, YO176BT

- Sarah Sharpe, Painting & Drawing

Viriditas Nook, Mill Beck House, 2 Pinewood, Norton, Malton, YO17 9JT