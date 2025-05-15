North Yorkshire Open Studios - see which Whitby area artists are taking part in 2025

Anna Tennant (Magick and Wylds). picture: Kate Cullen

More than 200 artists from North Yorkshire are inviting visitors for an exclusive look behind the scenes in one of the UK’s biggest open studios events of 2025.

For two consecutive weekends in June, artists and makers from across the area will be opening up the spaces where they create their work, in what will be around a 3,000 square-mile showcase of talent.

Organised by artist-run collective North Yorkshire Open Studios, the event will offer the public a chance to discover work by emerging and established artists in the region.

One exhibitor is Magick and Wylds (Anna Tennant), from Whitby, who creates textiles and mixed media.

Anna Tennant (Magick and Wylds) with her work Moorland Moth.

A professional prop-maker, Anna’s first role was in the creature effects department of the Harry Potter films where she painted feathers for hippogriffs.

She has since tied corsets on the set of Downton Abbey, and weathered caps for Peaky Blinders.

Her art works usually begin with a walk in nature, where she feels able to let her imagination run free.

Garth Bayley, Project Manager at NYOS, said: “It’s an exciting opportunity to witness the creative process up close and to see first-hand the incredible wealth of artistic talent here in North Yorkshire, as well as to explore our beautiful countryside.”

WHITBY AREA ARTISTS

- Anj Bone, painting & drawing

Dale Farm, Stainsacre, YO22 4LR

- Ian Burke, painting & drawing

Stonegate Mill, Stonegate, Lealholm, YO21 2AB

- Louise Garrett, Painting & Drawing

Dale End Farm Green End, Goathland,YO22 5LJ

- Magick and Wilds, Textiles

Kittergreen Farm, Hutton Mulgrave, YO21 3SF.