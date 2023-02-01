North Yorkshire Open Studios: three-month preview exhibition to be held for first time

Sleight-based stained glass artist Janet Fraser. Picture: Ernesto Rogata.

The preview exhibition will showcase some of the artists who will be opening their studios later in the year, and takes place from February 11 to May 21, along with special artist talks and demonstrations.

During the exhibition, visitors will be able to vote for their favourite two-dimensional and three-dimensional artists as part of an Audience Choice Award, sponsored by the Inspired by… gallery.

The two winners will receive £200 towards furthering their art practice.

Seaside scene by Clothylde Vergnes.

Sally Ann Smith, curator of the Inspired by… gallery said: “We are delighted to be involved for the first time and to have the opportunity to exhibit some of the most talented painters, printmakers, sculptors and designers in our region.

"This is such a fantastic opportunity for artists to showcase their work to new audiences, and for visitors to the gallery to immerse themselves in all the creativity and originality that North Yorkshire has to offer.”

The open studio event takes place across the first two weekends of June, 3 to 4 and 10 to 11.

NYOS is a not-for-profit community that works to support the hundreds of creatives who live and work in North Yorkshire.

Staithes artist Ian Burke.

Garth Bayley, Project Manager for NYOS, said: “The open studio event is a chance to go ‘through the keyhole’ of an artist’s studio, appreciate the creative process, and meet and get to know the artist too.”

