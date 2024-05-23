North Yorkshire Open Studios: Whitby area artists invite you to see how their work is created

Sleights-based stained glass artist Janet Fraser with some of her work.picture: Richard Ponter

Artists from around the Whitby area will be opening their studios to the public for North Yorkshire Open Studios on the first two weekends in June – Saturdays and Sundays on June 3 and 4 and June 10 and 11.

They will be there to talk about their techniques, inspiration and motivation as well as having work for sale as part of an event that stretches across North Yorkshire with 140 artists involved in total.

Whitby area artists include:

Ailsa Nicholson

A fused glass and ceramic artist with a great passion for light, shape and texture.

The beauty of the local land and seascapes inspire her bold, abstract and tactile forms.

24 Iburndale Lane, Sleights

Janet Fraser

Janet’s studio is bright with a stunning view of a babbling brook, she will have a working progress lead window on show.

She will be happy to show you how windows are made and answer any questions you may have about copper foil or lead work and the tools needed.

7 Whin Green, Sleights

Ian Burke

A painter printmaker who concentrates on oil painting and relief block printing.

Ian has a Columbian Victorian press in his studio and is always prepared to demonstrate printmaking.

Stonegate Mill Stonegate, Lealholm

Zoe Taylor

A seascape painter, Zoe paints mostly on location on the beaches and cliffs along the North Yorkshire coast.

She paints outdoors all year long and uses experimental methods to capture the changing light and sea conditions.

Zetland House, 17 Mill Lane, Iburndale, Sleights

Paul Blackwell

An artist with a passionate interest in the natural environment, especially the ever-changing colours.

Bank House Farm, Aislaby

Aphra O’Connor

Aphra create dialogues between past, present and future in ceramic sculpture.

By dissecting found forms, she initiates a new stage in the forms’ evolution.

Groves Hall, Woodlands, Sleights

Jean Cunion

Jean makes slab built bird vessels using geometric shapes, incised and decorated with undergaze colours and slip.

All these works are inspired by the wealth of bird life in North Yorkshire, on the moors, the coast and in her garden.

Low Farm, Ugglebarnby.