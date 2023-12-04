North Yorkshire PCSO's make appearance at Scarborough's Saint Catherine's Christmas Extravaganza

PCSO’s Karen Bradley-Aaron and Ian Fewster from Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) three accepted an invitation to attend the St Catherine’s Hospice Christmas Extravaganza.

PCSO Bradley Aaron said, “It has a really busy day, we have seen lots of children who came to look around the van, try on Police uniform and have an opportunity to ask us questions.”

Community engagement is a key role from the Neighbourhood Policing Team and allows a personal face to face experience where questions can be asked.

PCSO Fewster said “Being able to speak to the next generation of children at an early age helps us build a positive rapport. Some children will see us at school when we drop into assemblies which helps strengthen those links.”