North Yorkshire Police and Fire launch online help to keep you safe from fire over winter

With fuel prices rising, many people may turn to alternative ways to heat their home, cook their food or manage other electrical appliances.

The guidance – from North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, provides advice on how best to avoid risks and stay safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes:

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe. picture: Tony Johnson

Heating your home using devices such as portable heaters, solid fuel heating, outdoor heating and electric blankets.Cooking – specifically using disposable or portable equipment.Safe use of electrical appliances such as washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers.Appropriately using candles

Commissioner Zoë said: “We strongly encourage people to read the information provided and apply these prevention techniques to ensure your own safety and that of your families, neighbours and friends, and to reach out to the support services listed depending on your needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Preventing harm before it happens is an underlying theme in my Fire and Rescue Plan, and this online resource alongside expanding prevention and protection services is maximising every opportunity – be it digitally or face to face - to engage with communities and provide relevant and topical advice.”

Jonathan Dyson, Chief Fire Officer said: “We understand how challenging life is at the moment, and we hope this booklet provides information to protect you, your loved ones and your home over the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad