News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

North Yorkshire Police appeal for owner of a purse and mobile phone found in Whitby to come forward

North Yorkshire Police has appealed for the owner of a purse and mobile phone found in Whitby to come forward.
By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST
The purse was found in WhitbyThe purse was found in Whitby
The purse was found in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the owner of a purse and mobile phone found in Whitby to come forward.

In a post on the North Yorkshire Police - Scarborough Borough Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “A purse and mobile phone has been found in Whitby. If you believe this to be yours please contact 101 and ask for PCSO 3623. Thank you”

Scarborough Man jailed for over five years after attacking elderly man in Whitby and burgling seafront fish shop

Related topics:WhitbyNorth Yorkshire PoliceFacebook