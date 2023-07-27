North Yorkshire Police appeal for owner of a purse and mobile phone found in Whitby to come forward
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for the owner of a purse and mobile phone found in Whitby to come forward.
By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST
In a post on the North Yorkshire Police - Scarborough Borough Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “A purse and mobile phone has been found in Whitby. If you believe this to be yours please contact 101 and ask for PCSO 3623. Thank you”