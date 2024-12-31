North Yorkshire Police appeal over burglary at Ugglebarnby near Whitby
The incident happened on December 23, between the hours of 8pm and 9pm, on a premises on Ugglebarnby Lane, where A Stihl pole pruner was stolen.
Police are particularly appealing for information about any people or vehicles seen in the area who were acting suspiciously, or from anyone who may be able to offer information about the investigation.
Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Bethany Thompson (1417), or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240234470 when passing on information.
