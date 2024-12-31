North Yorkshire Police appeal over burglary at Ugglebarnby near Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information about a burglary that took place in Ugglebarnby, near Whitby.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on December 23, between the hours of 8pm and 9pm, on a premises on Ugglebarnby Lane, where A Stihl pole pruner was stolen.

Police are particularly appealing for information about any people or vehicles seen in the area who were acting suspiciously, or from anyone who may be able to offer information about the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Police are probing a burglary in Ugglebarnby, near Whitby.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Bethany Thompson (1417), or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240234470 when passing on information.