North Yorkshire Police are on the hunt for talented young people to join their volunteer cadet team

By Claudia Bowes
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 13:02 BST
North Yorkshire Police will be holding online events on May 1 and May 7 to answer questions about the cadet roles.North Yorkshire Police will be holding online events on May 1 and May 7 to answer questions about the cadet roles.
North Yorkshire Police will be holding online events on May 1 and May 7 to answer questions about the cadet roles.
North Yorkshire Police are looking for hard working young people to join their volunteer cadet team to help make a difference to their local community.

Young people aged 13 – 18 years old have the opportunity to learn new skills, learn about Policing and make a difference to their local community with North Yorkshire Police.

Applications are now open for the 2025 cohort of new Volunteer Police Cadets, and successful applicants will join their units in September 2025.

Units that are recruiting include:

• Harrogate

• Scarborough

• Malton

• Catterick

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cadet sessions will include physical activities, drill and visits from various departments within North Yorkshire Police, such as the Dog Section, Roads Policing and Crime Scene Investigation.

Participants will have the chance to learn something new and develop new skills, as well as support their local community through volunteering and social action projects. They will also have fun with exciting activities and make new friends, all while gaining an insight into British policing.

North Yorkshire Police will be holding online familiarisation events from 6 - 7pm on Thursday, May 1, and 6 - 7pm on Wednesday, May 7.

These events offer the opportunity to ask any questions or to find out more about Police Cadets prior to applying.

Visit https://northyorkshirepolice.engageats.co.uk/Vacancies/W/2514/0/449730/21992/volunteer-police-cadet for more information.

Related topics:North Yorkshire PoliceParticipantsHarrogateScarboroughMalton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice