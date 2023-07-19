News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Police called to 'human skull' find in Pickering - only to discover something else

North Yorkshire Police were called to a 'human skull' find in Pickering, but soon discovered it was fake.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 19th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST

On Tuesday, July 18, North Yorkshire Police were called after a member of the public had discovered what they believed to be a human skull in the beck running alongside the ropery car park in Pickering.

On arrival, officers retrieved the skull from the beck only to discover it wasn’t a human skull but a concrete model.

Officers on social media said: “As you can see it's quite realistic!”

North Yorkshire Police were called after a member of the public discovered a 'human skull'.North Yorkshire Police were called after a member of the public discovered a 'human skull'.
The person who discovered the skull, after finding out it was a model, said: “I’m glad i reported it either way, just pleased it doesnt belong to someones loved one!"

They also added: “It’s not an everyday occurrence so how was I or anyone else to know.”

