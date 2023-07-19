On Tuesday, July 18, North Yorkshire Police were called after a member of the public had discovered what they believed to be a human skull in the beck running alongside the ropery car park in Pickering.

On arrival, officers retrieved the skull from the beck only to discover it wasn’t a human skull but a concrete model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers on social media said: “As you can see it's quite realistic!”

North Yorkshire Police were called after a member of the public discovered a 'human skull'.

The person who discovered the skull, after finding out it was a model, said: “I’m glad i reported it either way, just pleased it doesnt belong to someones loved one!"