North Yorkshire Police encouraging people from all walks of life to join as Special Constables

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) is encouraging people that can spare 16 hours a month to join as a Special Constable.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say no two days are ever the same – you could be arresting wanted people, attending crime prevention events, searching for missing people or attending emergency incidents, and more.

Specials – as they are known - have the same power, uniform and responsibilities as regular police officers but volunteer on a part-time basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NYP is looking for adults of any age, and from all walks of life, but you must be hard-working with a genuine interest in policing.

North Yorkshire Police wants people to join the force as a Special Constable.

Opportunities are available across the whole of North Yorkshire, from the coast to the dales.

It is a chance to gain specialist training, expertise and confidence – and to make new friends and colleagues.

Special Constable Natalia Danvers, who was 34 when she joined North Yorkshire Police, said: “I’ve always wanted to work for the police but being a single parent, I would have struggled with shift patterns, mainly night shifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I joined as a Special Constable so that I can get experience and knowledge with a potential idea of joining as a regular officer in the future.”

Among the benefits are a future career opportunities within the force and options to join a specialist team such as Roads Policing or Rural Crime once the initial training, tutorship and probation period is complete.

Drew Mansell, who was 24 when he started training as a Special Constable, said: “I’ve come to see that the most meaningful moments aren’t always about the fast-paced action but often come from the quieter, more personal interactions.

"Being there for someone when they’re at their lowest – whether that means helping someone lost, preventing a theft, or sitting with someone in crisis, even in the pouring rain or freezing snow—can truly change someone’s life, and that’s incredibly fulfilling.”​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police Special Constable Chief Officer, Sharron Moverley-Holmes, added: “Being a Special Constable is a volunteering opportunity that is genuinely like no other.

"We see people from all walks of life joining and each and every one of them brings something unique to the role and gains training, expertise and confidence – as well as new friends and colleagues.”

Applications are open until Tuesday March 25 – visit northyorkshire.police.uk for more.