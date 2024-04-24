North Yorkshire Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe to host online meeting on county's fire service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The meeting on Thursday April 25 will focus on how North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Change Programme – an overview of strategic Service changes implemented or commenced over the past two years, with a summary of progress and improvements to date.

Residents of York and North Yorkshire are invited to join the online public meeting which will include allotted time for the Commissioner to ask questions sent in by the public.

The purpose of these regular online public meetings is to hold the Chief Fire Officer to account for their delivery of the Commissioner’s Fire and Rescue Plan, to ensure the service is achieving its objectives and generating positive outcomes in the interests of the public.

There is still time for questions for the online meeting to be submitted – this needs to be done by 4pm on April 24.

Visit https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/ and submit your questions via the form.

Commissioner Zoë says: “My online public meetings offer updates for the public in areas of concern, while providing full transparency on how I act as Commissioner to ensure North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is delivering what they should to keep residents of York and North Yorkshire safe and feeling safe.

“It is within my role to be the voice of communities and to advocate for the people of York and North Yorkshire when challenging areas of fire and rescue.

"To do this, I need to hear from members of the public and so if you are a resident in our county, please send me your questions and tune in to watch them being answered.

"This is your fire service, which needs your say.”

She is reminding residents to be respectful and considerate of others when sharing their thoughts or concerns.

The online public meeting will be streamed live on Thursday April 25 at 2.30pm and can be accessed via:

Commissioner’s website: https://bit.ly/OPMApril2024

YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/live/CueKPL0n5v8

or Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/3xbPWtJFX