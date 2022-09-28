New police officers must take an oath, that is set within legislation, to serve the Monarch in the office of constable.

Known as an attestation, it is a formal ceremony that takes place in front of a Magistrate and at that point the new recruits become police constables.

Until Queen Elizabeth II’s death, every North Yorkshire Police officer before them took their oath to serve The Queen.

The 33 new police officers pictured with their trainers, Chief Constable Lisa Winward and Magistrate Sarah Bailey.

These are the first new officers since the formation of the force in 1974, to take their oath to serve The King.

Chief Constable Lisa Winward welcomed the new officers to North Yorkshire Police and said: “This is a poignant but very proud moment for our force as we welcome our latest group of apprentice constables who have made history today by being the first new officers to swear their oath to King Charles III.

“They will now embark on one of the most rewarding, challenging and unique careers they could wish for.

"I welcome them to the force and give them my very best wishes for their future careers.

"I look forward to seeing their progress as they begin their training and studying as part of our Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship programme.”

The 33 new officers swore their oath in front of Magistrate Sarah Bailey, at a ceremony held the force’s joint Police and Fire Headquarters in Northallerton.