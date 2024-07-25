North Yorkshire police officers to tackle 24-mile Three Peaks challenge for mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of plucky police officers are taking on the epic 24-mile Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, with the aim to raise £1,500 for charity Clear Minds.

Inspector Simon Pape, Sergeant Joe Rotchell and Inspector Greg Davies, from North Yorkshire Police, will lead a group to tackle Wernside (2,415 ft), Pen-y-ghent (2,277ft) and Ingleborough (2,372 ft) in an overnight feat which will see them navigate the challenging hills overnight.

Starting at 7pm on Sunday, July 28, the group will face potential challenges such as poor visibility, treacherous weather conditions, and nocturnal animal encounters. They aim to finish around 5am after completing a total ascent of nearly 5,200 feet.

However, the idea of a more difficult trial has fuelled the officers' determination to raise money for Clear Minds, a charity funding long-term counselling for individuals dealing with complex issues and traumas who cannot afford therapy.

Inspector Simon Pape

“I have a friend who uses a therapist through Clear Minds, and I've seen firsthand how crucial this support can be,” said Simon. “In the UK, one in four people experience mental health issues each year, yet access to appropriate counselling remains a significant barrier. This is something that needs to change, and by taking on this challenge, we hope to raise awareness and funds to ensure more people can receive the help they need."

Launched in 2019 by financial advisory firm Clear Financial Advice, Clear Minds aims to alleviate distress and improve emotional health by funding counselling services, primarily focusing on those who need more extensive support than what is typically available through short-term NHS counselling.

Collaborating with an experienced network of 15 therapists, the charity has helped to fund more than 1,042 hours of counselling nationwide and is aiming to triple this number by next year.

Barry Greening, Founder and Director of Clear Minds, said: “Our mission at Clear Minds is to ensure that everyone has access to the long-term counselling they need, regardless of their financial situation.

Barry Greening, Founder of Clear Minds

“Recent NHS data shows that at the end of March 2024, nearly 1.94 million people were in contact with mental health services, with over 435,000 new referrals received during that month alone. This surge in demand highlights the critical need for additional support.”

He added: “The fundraising efforts by Simon and his team are crucial in bridging the gap in mental health services, providing essential support to those who might otherwise be left without the help they need.”

To donate to the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/threepeaks2024-clearminds