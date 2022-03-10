North Yorkshire Police record almost 5,200 speeding violations in February
North Yorkshire Police has released details of more than 5,000 speeding violations which took place on the counties roads during February.
During the targeted campaign, police recorded significant excesses of speed with some drivers travelling at over 110mph in built up areas.
Of those violations, recorded both by officers patrolling the roads and the Safety Camera Van, more than 4,000 qualified for a Speed Awareness Course, more than 500 resulted in a Fixed Penalty Notice, and nearly 50 ended up in court.
The Safety Camera Van visited more than 300 sites in February, totalling more than 1,000 hours of deployment.
The highest speeds recorded per zone were:
• In 30mph zone – 52mph
• In 40mph zone – 56mph
• In 50mph zone – 80mph
• In 60mph zone – 94mph
• In 70mph zone – 116mph
Traffic Sergeant Pete Stringer said: “The reason why we do these types of deployments is because we are trying to prevent serious collisions on our roads and make them as safe as they can possibly be.
“Excessive speeding poses a huge risk to all road users – a huge risk that can, and does, cost lives.
“As these shocking figures clearly show, speeding continues to be a serious issue, and one which we must tackle head on.
“Some of the highest speeds recorded showed people driving at least 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, which, even in all my time as a Traffic Officer, I still find shocking. It’s dangerous and irresponsible and puts all road users at risk.
“Please watch your speed. You might get somewhere a few minutes faster, but it might cost someone’s life. Always drive to arrive.”