North Yorkshire Police relaunch Scarborough Anti-Theft Group to tackle Christmas crime

North Yorkshire Police are relaunching Scarborough Anti-Theft Group as part of their Christmas campaign. (Credit: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers will be working alongside the group to support businesses, following on from previous years before the disruption caused by the pandemic.

They hope to prevent and deter crime and/or antisocial behaviour in and around businesses, assist in the apprehension and prosecution of offenders, and create a safe and secure environment for customers, staff and visitors.

Sergeant Heather Standing, from the multi-agency Community Impact Team based at Scarborough Town Hall, said: “Our Christmas Retail Crime Campaign began in the town centre on Wednesday, and it will continue to provide a highly-visible and reassuring policing presence throughout the festive period.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Not only are the Community Impact Team and local officers there to support retailers covered by the Scarborough Anti-Theft Group, but they are also out-and-about to help people enjoy the festivities in a safe, secure and family-friendly environment.”

The number of shoppers in the town centre is beginning to reach more normal levels, but retailers have unfortunately been impacted by shop theft incidents.

During the first three quarters of 2021, there have been more than 270 reports of retail shop thefts in the town. This mirrors the figures reported in 2020.

North Yorkshire Police have found that when suspected offenders are caught in the act by the shop staff, they often pose a threat of violence.